OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production decreased slightly in December after rising in the previous two months, data from Statistics Norway showed on Friday.Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent month-over-month in December, reversing a 0.2 percent growth in November.The decline was driven by a 0.8 percent contraction in the extraction and related services segment, in which extraction of natural gas slid by 2.7 percent.Meanwhile, manufacturing production grew at an accelerated pace of 3.2 percent over the month, and the growth in utility production eased to 1.3 percent from 2.9 percent in November. Output produced in the mining and quarrying segment surged by 6.5 percent.On a yearly basis, industrial production increased 0.3 percent in December versus a 0.5 percent rise a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX