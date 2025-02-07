Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
07.02.2025 10:06 Uhr
Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP: Davidson Kempner Appoints João Talone as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment management firm, is pleased to welcome João Talone as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Talone will focus on supporting the Firm's investments in energy, digital transformation and infrastructure sectors in Iberia and globally.

Mr. Talone brings a wealth of experience to Davidson Kempner having previously served as the chairman and chief executive of EDP Group, a European energy utility company with a global market leadership position in renewable energy. He also co-founded Magnum Capital, one of the largest Iberian private equity firms.

"The energy transition will require flexible capital and Davidson Kempner has a track record of supporting the growth of future market leaders in this dynamic space," said Mr. Talone. "Moreover, Spain and Portugal have enormous opportunities to attract energy-intensive activities eager for green solutions. I look forward to partnering with Davidson Kempner, and certain of its portfolio companies, to pursue these compelling opportunities in support of the broader energy transition."

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management

Davidson Kempner Capital Management is a global investment management firm with over 40 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has approximately $37 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

