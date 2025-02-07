WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged higher on Friday but were on track for a third straight weekly loss amid uncertainty over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies on global growth and fuel demand.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.9 percent to $74.98 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $71.11.Both benchmarks remain on track for to register losses of around 2 percent for the week, pressured by fears of a supply glut.Investors await Trump's next move on trade curbs ahead of China's tariff deadline next week.The Trump 2.0 administration on Thursday imposed fresh sanctions against Iran, targeting firms, ships and individuals allegedly involved in shipping Iranian oil to China.However, the sanctions package stopped short of the 'maximum pressure' campaign his administration had pledged.The dollar held steady in European trade ahead of the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day, with consensus for 169,000 job gains for January and unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX