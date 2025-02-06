Good Shroom Co Inc. (The): The Good Shroom Co Inc. announces the effective date of the Name Change to Mercanto Holdings Inc.

MONTREAL, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Good Shroom Co Inc. (TSXV: MUSH) ("TGSC" or "the Company"), an emerging cannabis company with a focus on innovation, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the Company's name change from "The Good Shroom Co Inc." to "Mercanto Holdings Inc." effective February 10, 2025 (the "Name Change"). The Company's trading symbols on the Exchange will remain unchanged.

As previously announced in the press release of January 29, 2025, the Name Change was approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held on January 29, 2025.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on the facilities of the Exchange under the new name on February 10, 2025. As part of the Name Change, the common shares of the Company have been assigned new CUSIP 58757P107 and ISIN CA58757P1071 numbers. No action is required by existing shareholders of the Company with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding physical certificates or direct registration system (DRS) statements representing common shares of the Company do not need to be exchanged.

The Company currently has 50,774,683 common shares issued and outstanding and there is no change in the capitalization of the Company in connection with the Name Change.

Clarification of Stock Option Grant Announcement

The Company wishes to clarify its February 4, 2025, announcement regarding the grant of stock options to its directors and officers.

In accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies, the Company has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, and key personnel on February 3, 2025. These options are exercisable at a price of $0.085 per share, based on the market close on February 3, 2025, and will expire on February 3, 2033.

The terms of the grant are as follows:

Each director and officer of the Company has been granted 150,000 stock options, for a total of 750,000 stock options granted.

50% of the options vest immediately, with the remaining 50% vesting on February 3, 2026.

This clarification is provided to ensure full transparency.

About The Good Shroom Co Inc.

The Good Shroom Co Inc. (TSXV: MUSH) is an emerging cannabis company that sells a variety of traditional cannabis products and innovations, with its primary market in Quebec but expanding nationally. For more information, visit www.mercantoholdings.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Good Shroom Co Inc. (The)

For further information: Eric Ronsse, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected]