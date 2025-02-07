WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold edged higher on Friday and was set for a sixth successive weekly gain, driven by uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which is fueling demand for hedging from central banks and investors.Spot gold rose by 0.4 percent to $2,868.46 per ounce in European trade while U.S. gold futures were up half a percent at $2,892.11.Worries about potential trade war have led to recent sharp and continuous gains in bullion.The precious metal's attractiveness as a safe haven has strengthened after Trump suggested that the United States might take control of Gaza and expressed interest in a new nuclear deal with Iran.Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a new plan in the fight to bring down historically high interest rates.In two interviews this week, Bessent said the Trump administration wants to focus on lowering long-term interest rates, which are largely influenced by the yield on the 10-year Treasury securities.Bessent also said he has no plans to alter the government's debt-issuance plans.The dollar held steady ahead of the release of the U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day, with consensus for 169,000 job gains for January and unemployment rate to remain steady at 4.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX