Gerald Group successfully refinances its fifteenth annual Revolving Credit Facility at US$230 million

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerald Group ("the Group"), a leading global commodity trader focused on ferrous, non-ferrous and precious metals, has announced the fifteenth annual refinancing of its committed unsecured Revolving Credit Facility ("RCF"). The RCF was oversubscribed and closed at US$230 million.

This year, the Group welcomed four new banks to the transaction and the syndicate now stands at 18 international banks covering Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

"The RCF plays a vital role in providing liquidity to support our growth across the Group's metals and critical minerals trading. We extend our gratitude to our long-standing banking partners for their continued support and warmly welcome those new banks joining the facility this year. We look forward to fostering mutually beneficial and lasting relationships together," commented Patricia Nikolopoulos, Gerald Group's Chief Financial Officer.

The refinancing was led by Credit Agricole Indosuez (Switzerland) SA and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg SA as Joint Senior Bookrunners and Mandated Lead Arrangers, with UBS Switzerland AG as Bookrunner and Mandated Lead Arranger.

Banco Do Brasil S.A., Shanghai Branch, Banque de Commerce et de Placements S.A., DBS Bank Ltd, London Branch and Erste Group Bank AG are Mandated Lead Arrangers. Arab Banking Corporation S.A. joined as a new Mandated Lead Arranger.

Arab Bank (Switzerland) Ltd, Bank of China Limited, London Branch, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise, DZ BANK AG, UniCredit Bank GmbH and Zürcher Kantonalbank are Lead Arrangers. Société Générale, Paris, Zurich Branch joined as a new Lead Arranger.

GarantiBank International N.V. is a Participant. Banque Internationale de Commerce - BRED (Suisse) SA and Credit Europe Bank N.V. joined as new Participants.

"Credit Agricole Indosuez (Switzerland) SA and Deutsche Bank Luxembourg SA are proud to have supported the US$230 million Revolving Credit Facility refinancing for Gerald Group. Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank acted as sole active coordinator of the syndication, joint Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner alongside Deutsche Bank who acted as Facility Agent, joint Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner.?We were delighted to close the facility at a higher level versus the previous year including four new participants in the pool, a result of the strong underlying fundamentals for Gerald's metals business, strong teamwork and the strength of our client relationship," stated Credit Agricole Indosuez (Switzerland) SA.

For information, visit www.gerald.com.

Gerald Group

Founded in 1962 in the United States, Gerald Group is a leading commodity trader specialising in non-ferrous, ferrous and precious metals and critical minerals. Gerald Group offers tailored services and solutions, providing 24/7 global coverage to streamline the logistics, transportation and delivery of metals across the global metals value chain from the mine or smelter to our industrial customers and end-users. Led by Executive Chairman and CEO, Craig Dean, Gerald Group establishes strategic partnerships, makes targeted investments, hedges, markets and conducts structured finance transactions to ensure a sustainable and meaningful role in the global economy. Our integrated network includes trading desks in Stamford - CT, Geneva, Shanghai and Dubai, supported by our dedicated teams and global infrastructure across subsidiaries, joint ventures, affiliates and strategic partnerships.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622040/Gerald_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gerald-group-successfully-refinances-its-fifteenth-annual-revolving-credit-facility-at-us230-million-302371163.html