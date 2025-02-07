BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are moving in a tight band on Friday with investors reacting to earnings updates and continuing to assess the regional economic data, and closely following reports from the U.S. with regard to its trade policies.Investors are also awaiting U.S. non-farm payroll data for clues about Fed interest rate moves.The benchmark CAC 40 was down 5.32 points or 0.07% at 8,002.30 a few minutes ago.Vinci is rising 3.2%. STMicroElectronics is gaining nearly 3%, while Societe Generale and Renault are up 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively.Thales, Vivendi, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Engie, AXA, Orange, Credit Agricole, TotalEnergies, Safran and Danone are gaining 0.5% to 1.1%.L'Oreal is declining 3.4%, weighed down by a drop in fourth-quarter sales.Pernod Ricard is down by about 2.5%, while Edenred, Capgemini, LVMH, Hermes International and Kering are down 0.7 to 1.2%.On the economic front, data from the statistical office said France's trade gap narrowed to €3.9 billion in December 2024, down from a revised €6.3 billion in November. This marks the smallest trade deficit since November 2020, as exports rose 4% month-on-month to €52.3 billion. Meanwhile, imports fell 0.8% to €56.2 billion.Data from Bank of France showed that France posted a current account surplus of €2.4 billion in December 2024, shifting from a downwardly revised € 1.2 billion deficit in the previous month. This marked the first current account surplus since July.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX