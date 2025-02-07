Anzeige
WKN: 856958 | ISIN: US5801351017
Tradegate
07.02.25
12:37 Uhr
283,50 Euro
+0,15
+0,05 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCDONALDS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
07.02.2025
McDonald's Corporation: Mcdonald's Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, McDonald's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock payable on March 17, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

Upcoming Communications

For important news and information regarding McDonald's, including the timing of future investor conferences and earnings calls, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's Internet home page at www.investor.mcdonalds.com. McDonald's uses this website as a primary channel for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with over 43,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Form 10-Q filing for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as may otherwise be required by law.

SOURCE McDonald's Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
