Skanska: Year-end report, January - December 2024

Highlights according to segment reporting

Revenue amounted to SEK 50.6 billion (41.9); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 20 percent. Full-year revenue amounted to SEK 177.2 billion (157.1); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased by 13 percent.

Operating income amounted to SEK 2.7 billion (1.0); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 189 percent. Full-year operating income amounted to SEK 7.1 billion (3.2); adjusted for currency effects, operating income for the full year increased by 121 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 5.54 (2.48) for the period, and SEK 14.12 (7.89) for the full year.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 8.00 (5.50) per share.

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 5.1 billion (4.9) for the period and SEK 6.7 billion (1.1) for the full year, according to IFRS.

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 12.0 billion (Sep 30, 2024: 6.5).

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 49.6 billion (44.1) for the period. Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter increased 11 percent. For the full year, order bookings amounted to SEK 207.9 billion (165.8). Rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 123 percent (103).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 2.1 billion (1.8), representing an operating margin of 4.5 percent (4.4). For the full year, operating income amounted to SEK 5.9 billion (5.6), representing an operating margin of 3.5 percent (3.5).

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK 0.5 billion (-1.4) for the period. For the full year, operating income was SEK 1.2 billion (-2.6).

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 2.6 percent (-3.7).

Return on equity was 10.0 percent (5.8).

