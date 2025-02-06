Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2025 22:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First Pacific Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bancorp (the "Company") (OTC Pink: FPBC), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of profitability. The Company remains well-capitalized, with a robust liquidity position supported by a stable core deposit base and access to substantial sources of liquidity.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 include:

  • Total assets ended 2024 at $433 million, up $13 million from $420 million at year end 2023.
  • Total deposits ended 2024 at $351 million, up $18 million since year end 2023.
  • Total loans ended 2024 at $277 million, up $2 million from year end 2023.
  • Asset quality remains excellent with minimal levels of classified or non-performing assets.
  • The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a strong capital position, with a leverage capital ratio of 9.0% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.4%.
  • As of December 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $41 million, including funds invested overnight, up $19 million since year end 2023.
  • Unused borrowing capacity from credit facilities in place on December 31, 2024, totaled $167 million.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2024, the Company realized a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $702 thousand, compared to a pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $345 thousand in Q3 2024. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $500 thousand, up from $249 thousand in Q3 2024. For the twelve months ending December 31, 2024, the Company reported $1.1 million in net income, up from a net loss of $164 thousand reported for the twelve months ending December 31, 2023.

Asset quality remains excellent with minimal non-performing assets and the allowance for credit losses is 1.15% of total loans. There was no provision for credit losses recognized for the year ending 2024, compared to $906 thousand for the year ending December 31, 2023.

"We are pleased to close out 2024 on a strong note, achieving seven consecutive quarters of profitability and demonstrating the success of our strategic approach," said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "With a solid capital position, strong liquidity, and sound financial standing, we are well-positioned to continue to execute our strategy and drive sustainable, long-term value for our stakeholders."

"We delivered another strong quarter of financial results highlighted by loan and deposit growth, excellent asset quality, and a solid capital and liquidity position," said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We enter 2025 with strong momentum and a clear growth strategy, driven by strategic investments in technology and innovation designed to enhance the banking experience and reinforce our competitive advantage."

"As a Southern California-based company, we are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent wildfires. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this disaster and we are committed to helping Los Angeles move forward."

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. Since opening in 2006, the Bank has offered a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and First Pacific Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, and strategies, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank's operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

--- Summary Financial Tables Follow ---

First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024Mar 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$4,708,926 $23,584,084 $4,671,483 $7,317,500 $4,308,149
Fed funds sold & int-bearing balances 36,290,000 25,520,000 37,860,000 37,575,000 18,060,000
Total cash and cash equivalents 40,998,926 49,104,084 42,531,483 44,892,500 22,368,149
Debt securities (AFS) 1,866,022 3,041,852 3,077,666 5,138,340 5,257,049
Debt securities (HTM) 100,257,560 101,260,391 102,202,926 103,474,749 104,343,133
Total debt securities 102,123,582 104,302,243 105,280,592 108,613,089 109,600,182
Construction & land development 23,320,351 23,067,204 24,651,513 25,480,398 27,070,749
1-4 Family residential 58,588,090 58,082,570 68,588,393 68,521,663 66,567,165
Multifamily residential 28,561,276 28,966,811 26,800,829 26,947,419 27,128,177
Nonfarm, nonresidential real estate 100,066,570 99,715,860 94,643,169 97,893,840 99,627,812
Commercial & industrial 62,322,690 57,342,017 53,504,969 54,785,564 53,938,659
Consumer & Other 4,525,108 780,639 1,831,036 1,123,918 865,849
Total loans 277,384,085 267,955,101 270,019,909 274,752,802 275,198,411
Allowance for credit losses (loans) (3,179,637) (3,109,975) (3,109,975) (3,109,975) (3,109,975)
Total loans, net 274,204,448 264,845,126 266,909,934 271,642,827 272,088,436
Premises, equipment, and ROU net 1,328,964 1,452,886 1,714,833 1,992,588 2,268,671
Goodwill, core deposit & other intangibles 1,273,134 1,287,129 1,298,084 1,313,367 1,328,651
Bank owned life insurance 5,287,738 5,257,550 5,227,763 5,198,654 5,170,521
Accrued interest and other assets 7,755,355 7,505,380 7,476,554 7,415,609 7,392,301
Total Assets$432,972,147 $433,754,398 $430,439,243 $441,068,634 $420,216,911
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand$131,515,568 $129,473,091 $144,240,187 $133,945,262 $121,348,095
Interest-bearing transaction accounts 28,454,639 24,660,000 24,797,108 28,166,207 34,716,150
Money market and savings 146,423,126 143,270,628 143,497,864 148,732,230 139,011,862
Time deposits 44,302,867 44,388,137 41,060,590 38,662,227 38,235,413
Total deposits 350,696,200 341,791,856 353,595,749 349,505,926 333,311,520
Borrowings 40,000,000 50,000,000 35,000,000 50,000,000 45,000,000
Accrued interest and other liabilities 3,122,902 3,430,132 3,781,444 3,936,909 4,530,208
Total liabilities 393,819,102 395,221,988 392,377,193 403,442,835 382,841,728
Shareholders' Equity:
Capital stock and APIC 37,272,567 37,117,627 36,970,386 36,788,606 36,699,786
Retained earnings 2,650,877 2,151,305 1,902,788 1,705,174 1,543,264
Accum other comprehensive income (770,399) (736,522) (811,124) (867,981) (867,867)
Total shareholders' equity 39,153,045 38,532,410 38,062,050 37,625,799 37,375,183
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$432,972,147 $433,754,398 $430,439,243 $441,068,634 $420,216,911
First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Quarterly
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024Mar 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees$4,814,128$4,817,174$4,655,844$4,700,535$4,653,303
Debt securities 484,508 499,268 514,613 543,857 544,330
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 419,597 450,166 573,022 410,685 258,178
Total interest income 5,718,233 5,766,608 5,743,479 5,655,077 5,455,811
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 1,777,351 1,790,578 1,687,121 1,746,032 1,542,541
Borrowings 332,375 444,250 524,599 507,390 705,324
Total interest expense 2,109,726 2,234,828 2,211,720 2,253,422 2,247,865
Net interest income 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,207,946
Provision for credit losses - - - - 101,538
Net interest income after provision 3,608,507 3,531,780 3,531,759 3,401,655 3,106,408
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 119,173 106,628 96,460 108,365 108,769
Sublease income - 53,975 52,970 53,872 53,872
Gains (losses) on sale of assets - 15,335 - - (12,982)
Gains on early payoff of debt 54,125 - 144,325 - -
Total noninterest income 173,298 175,938 293,755 162,237 149,659
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 1,984,774 2,154,290 2,182,674 2,178,486 1,954,029
Occupancy and equipment 258,180 374,069 363,695 368,816 384,088
Other expense 836,692 834,281 1,007,247 794,158 894,440
Total noninterest expense 3,079,646 3,362,640 3,553,616 3,341,460 3,232,557
Income before income tax expense 702,159 345,078 271,898 222,432 23,510
Income tax expense (benefit) 202,586 96,563 74,281 60,524 (31,955)
Net Income$499,573$248,515$197,617$161,908$55,465
Earnings per share basic (QTR)$0.12$0.06$0.05$0.04$0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding (QTR) 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841
First PacificBancorp
Consolidated Income Statements - Year-to-Date
(Unaudited)
Dec 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees$18,987,681$16,705,212
Investment securities 2,042,246 2,279,349
Fed funds & int-bearing balances 1,853,470 1,000,827
Total interest income 22,883,397 19,985,388
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 7,001,082 4,744,486
Borrowings 1,808,614 2,440,727
Total interest expense 8,809,696 7,185,213
Net interest income 14,073,701 12,800,175
Provision for credit losses - 905,966
Net interest income after provision 14,073,701 11,894,209
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges, fees and other income 430,626 455,823
Sublease income 160,817 212,074
Gains (losses) on sale of assets 15,335 129,093
Gains on early payoff of debt 198,450 123,077
Total noninterest income 805,228 920,067
NON INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and benefits 8,500,224 8,558,603
Occupancy and equipment 1,364,760 1,470,277
Other expense 3,472,378 3,124,577
Total noninterest expense 13,337,362 13,153,457
Income before income tax expense 1,541,567 (339,181)
Income tax expense (benefit) 433,954 (175,262)
Net Income (loss)$1,107,613$(163,919)
Earnings (loss) per share basic (YTD)$0.26$(0.04)
Weighted average shares outstanding (YTD) 4,286,945 3,992,738
First PacificBancorp
Quarterly Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
Quarterly
2024
2024
2024
2024
2023
($ in thousands except per share data) 4th Qtr3rd Qtr2nd Qtr1st Qtr4th Qtr
EARNINGS
Net interest income$3,609 3,532 3,532 3,402 3,208
Provision for loan losses$0 0 0 0 102
Noninterest income$173 176 294 162 150
Noninterest expense$3,080 3,363 3,554 3,341 3,233
Income tax expense$203 97 74 61 (32)
Net income$500 249 198 162 55
Earnings per share basic$0.12 0.06 0.05 0.04 0.01
Weighted average shares outstanding 4,293,829 4,288,851 4,283,351 4,281,653 4,231,841
Ending shares outstanding 4,294,500 4,291,927 4,283,351 4,283,351 4,231,841
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets 0.47%0.23%0.18%0.15%0.05%
Return on average common equity 5.12%2.58%2.10%1.73%0.59%
Yield on loans 6.91%6.98%6.97%6.84%6.69%
Yield on earning assets 5.50%5.58%5.52%5.49%5.35%
Cost of deposits 1.98%2.05%1.96%2.05%1.89%
Cost of funding 2.18%2.32%2.28%2.35%2.37%
Net interest margin 3.47%3.42%3.40%3.31%3.15%
Efficiency ratio 81.4%90.7%92.9%93.8%96.3%
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.77%8.61%8.57%8.26%8.61%
Book value (BV) per common share$9.12 8.98 8.89 8.78 8.83
Tangible BV per common share$8.82 8.68 8.58 8.48 8.52
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)$0 0 0 0 0
Allowance for credit losses (loans)$3,180 3,110 3,110 3,110 3,110
Allowance to total loans 1.15%1.16%1.15%1.13%1.13%
Nonperforming loans$672 991 77 160 61
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans$277,384 267,955 270,020 274,753 275,198
Total assets$432,972 433,754 430,439 441,069 420,217
Deposits$350,696 341,792 353,596 349,506 333,312
Loans to deposits 79.1%78.4%76.4%78.6%82.6%
Shareholders' equity$39,153 38,532 38,062 37,626 37,375
Full-time equivalent employees 49 44 44 46 45
AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY)
Total loans$276,294 273,960 267,766 275,578 276,016
Earning assets$412,417 410,298 416,965 412,791 404,210
Total assets$425,750 424,199 430,830 426,592 417,595
Deposits$355,369 346,142 346,032 341,226 323,300
Shareholders' equity$38,746 38,267 37,788 37,443 37,179


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.