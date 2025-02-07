BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German exports expanded unexpectedly and imports rebounded in December but overall exports and imports decreased in the whole year of 2024, data from Destatis revealed on Friday.Exports registered a monthly growth of 2.9 percent in December after rising 2.3 percent in November. This was the second consecutive increase and confounded expectations for a decline of 0.6 percent.At the same time, imports rebounded 2.1 percent following a 2.7 percent fall. Imports growth exceeded forecast of 1.8 percent.As a result, the trade surplus rose to EUR 20.7 billion in December from EUR 19.2 billion in November. The surplus was forecast to fall to EUR 17 billion.On a yearly basis, the decline in exports slowed to 0.2 percent from 6.2 percent. Meanwhile, imports gained 1.9 percent, in contrast to the 4.8 percent fall in November.In the whole year of 2024, exports decreased 1.3 percent and imports dropped 3.0 percent compared with 2023. The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 239.1 billion compared to a EUR 217.7 billion surplus in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX