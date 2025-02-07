Telleroo, the innovative payment platform transforming finance team workflows, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Damian Brychcy, CEO of Capital on Tap, as a Non-Executive Director. This strategic addition to the board comes at a pivotal moment as Telleroo prepares to scale its operations and enhance its offering for accountants, bookkeepers, and internal finance teams across the UK.

Capital on Tap, a leader in small business credit cards and spend management, has experienced remarkable success under Damian Brychcy's leadership. In 2024, the company reported a 43% year-on-year increase in income, reaching £313 million, and has now served over 200,000 small business customers. Damian brings impressive expertise in scaling financial services businesses, leveraging technology to improve customer experiences, and driving sustainable growth.

"Telleroo is on a mission to de-risk the payment processes for businesses, and Damian's experience and insights will be invaluable as we enter our next phase of growth," said Andrew Cookson, CEO of Telleroo. "Capital on Tap's incredible success in 2024 demonstrates Damian's ability to navigate complex challenges and seize growth opportunities. Over the last 3 years Telleroo has grown massively and with that comes complexity, we're excited for Damian to help us navigate this growth while keeping users at the heart of Telleroo."

Damian expressed enthusiasm for joining Telleroo at this critical juncture: "Telleroo is addressing a real pain point for finance teams. When I first met Andrew I was really impressed by the journey he'd been on and his passion for helping his clients send billions of pounds through Telleroo each year. I'm hoping to help contribute to Telleroo's vision of making business payments seamless and efficient."

Telleroo's wallet solution for payments has been designed to help businesses save time, reduce payment errors, and streamline supplier and payroll pay runs. With the addition of Damian to its board, Telleroo is poised to accelerate its impact on the financial technology landscape.

About Telleroo

Telleroo is a payments platform that empowers accountants, bookkeepers and small businesses to manage business payments more efficiently. By offering a wallet solution that simplifies approval processes and eliminates payment errors, Telleroo enables businesses to save time and focus on growth.

About Capital on Tap

Capital on Tap provides credit cards and spend management solutions to small businesses, empowering them to thrive. With over 200,000 customers and a track record of innovation, Capital on Tap is a leader in supporting small business growth through accessible and effective financial products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207241985/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Russell

Marketing Manager

Telleroo

charlotte@telleroo.com

0203 6334 810