Scalefusion Introduces App Catalog for macOS

PUNE, India, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its unified endpoint management solution has now introduced App Catalog for macOS devices. Powered by Installomator, this feature simplifies the deployment and management of third-party applications on macOS devices.

Managing applications on macOS presents unique challenges due to the decentralized nature of app distribution. Unlike iOS, where applications are primarily sourced from the App Store, macOS applications are often obtained from various external sources.

Scalefusion's App Catalog for macOS provides IT teams with a centralized approach to handling third-party app distribution, reducing complexity and administrative effort.

The macOS App Catalog streamlines application management with advanced features, including silent installation for apps, a self-service catalog that allows users to install from a list of 400+ approved apps on demand, and automatic background updates to keep third-party applications secure and compliant. Additionally, customizable installation behavior enables IT teams to configure workflows, apply specific settings, and manage app versions efficiently.

"As always, our mission at Scalefusion is to provide IT teams with tools that reduce complexity and improve efficiency. With the launch of the App Catalog for macOS, we are making third-party application management more efficient and less time-consuming for IT teams. Our goal is to help IT teams save time and ensure a seamless experience for both IT admins and end users," said Spurti Preetham Gurram, VP of Product and Growth at Scalefusion.

