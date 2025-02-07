BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 February 2025 were:

227.88p Capital only

228.39p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 11,059 ordinary shares on 6th February 2025, the Company has 69,310,262 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 31,051,043 shares which are held in Treasury.