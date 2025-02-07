BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 February 2025 were:
227.88p Capital only
228.39p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share buyback of 11,059 ordinary shares on 6th February 2025, the Company has 69,310,262 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 31,051,043 shares which are held in Treasury.
