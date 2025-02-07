Water Treatment Chemicals Market worth $46.64 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Water Treatment Chemicals Market by Type(Flocculant & Coagulant, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Chelating Agents), Sales Channel, Source, End-use(Residential. Commercial & Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029", size is projected to grow from USD 38.37 billion in 2024 to USD 46.64 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The water treatment chemicals market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various major economies for different end use industries such as residential, commercial, and industrial (food & beverage, pharmaceutical, power, oil & gas, chemical fertilizers, paper & pulp and other end use industries as well). Water treatment chemicals are used to purify water by removing contaminants, neutralizing harmful substances, and preventing the growth of bacteria and algae. With rising concerns over water scarcity and pollution, innovative chemical solutions are vital to ensuring water safety, sustainability, and regulatory compliance in diverse applications globally. It ensures clean, safe water for industrial, municipal, and residential sectors while maintaining environmental compliance.

Biocides & Disinfectants is expected to be the second largest segment by type during the forecast period

Biocides & Disinfectants are the second largest segment type in the water treatment chemicals market due to their significant role in preventing microbial growth and ensuring water safety. This share is also attributed to the rising industrial activities, stringent regulations for water quality, and increasing demand for treated water in municipal & industrial sectors. Additionally, increased awareness of waterborne diseases boosts the adoption of effective disinfection solutions, further strengthening its demand in the market.

Bio-based, is expected to be the second largest segment by source during the forecast period.

Owing to the growing environmental concerns and increasing regulatory support for sustainable solutions the bio-based, by source holds the second largest share in the water treatment chemicals market. Bio-based chemicals are derived from renewable resources which reduce the ecological impact and align with global efforts to minimize carbon footprints. Increasing adoption in the industrial and municipal sectors, coupled with advancements in biotechnology for enhanced performance, further drives the demand. As industries prioritize eco-friendly practices, bio-based chemicals gain traction as a practical alternative to synthetic.

Cooling water treatment is expected to be second largest segment by application during the forecast period.

The cooling water treatment segment is estimated to be the second-largest application in the water treatment chemicals market owing to its significant role in preventing corrosion, scaling, and microbial growth in cooling systems across industries. The expansion of power generation, chemical processing, and manufacturing industries where cooling systems are essential, drives the demand for effective treatment solutions. Additionally, the need for energy efficiency and system longevity further increases the adoption of cooling water treatment chemicals coupled with the stricter environmental regulations for water discharge also supporting the higher share of this segment globally.

Distributors segment by sales channel is expected to be the second largest, during the forecast period.

The distributor's segment is expected to be the second-largest in the water treatment chemicals market due to its extensive large network, broad market penetration, and accessibility to diverse industries. Distributors are important in reaching remote regions and small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) that rely on localized supply chains. Their ability to provide technical expertise, flexible purchasing options, and after-sales support enhances customer convenience. Additionally, as demand rises across industrial and municipal sectors, distributors' established infrastructure and relationships with end-users make them capture the second-largest market share, during the forecast period.

Commercial, is expected to be the second largest segment by end-use industry during the forecast period.

The commercial segment is projected to be the second-largest end-use industry in the water treatment chemicals market due to the growing need for clean and treated water in commercial sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, office buildings, and retail spaces. Increasing urbanization and the expansion of commercial infrastructure drive demand for effective water treatment solutions to ensure safety and regulatory compliance. Increasing awareness of water conservation and sustainability among commercial establishments coupled with the rising focus on strict water quality regulations in commercial sectors requires businesses to adopt effective water treatment solutions. Compliance with these regulations helps prevent health risks, ensures operational efficiency, and aligns with sustainability goals, further boosting the demand for water treatment chemicals in the commercial segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second largest region in the global water treatment chemicals market in terms of value during the forecast period.

Countries considered in the Asia Pacific region are China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and rest of Asia Pacific. The region is expected to be the second-largest market for water treatment chemicals owing to the rapid industrialization, urbanization, and population growth, driving demand for clean water across various sectors. Expanding industrial sectors such as power generation, chemicals, and manufacturing require effective water treatment solutions to meet operational and environmental standards. Additionally, rising awareness of waterborne diseases and increasing government initiatives for sustainable water management boost market growth. Countries such as China and India, with large-scale industrial and municipal projects, are key contributors, further solidifying the region's position in the global water treatment chemicals market.

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the water treatment chemicals market. These are Ecolab (US), Veolia (France), BASF (Germany), Dow (US), kemira Oyj (Finland), Solenis (US), Solvey (Belgium), Nouryon (The Netherlands), Kurita Water Industries (Japan), SNF Floerger (France), Baker Hughes Company (US), and Arxada (Switzerland).

