Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 07

07 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 06 February 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.644million Including current year income and expenses £49.889million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.62p Including current year income and expenses 262.91p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 261.80p Including current year income and expenses 262.97p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000