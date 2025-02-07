Pipedrive continues its commitment and collaboration with UNITED24 to deliver direct assistance to local communities in Ukraine

Pipedrive, the easy and effective sales CRM for small businesses, continues its partnership with UNITED24, the fundraising platform founded by Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by donating $236,000 to the Bring Light Back fundraiser. This initiative aims to provide essential power solutions to schools affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine, delivering 112 power generators to ensure that around 30,000 children can study in warm and lit classrooms during blackouts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207265361/en/

Pipedrive continues its commitment and collaboration with UNITED24 and donates $236,000 to deliver direct assistance to local communities in Ukraine (Graphic: Business Wire)

"We are continuing our commitment to supporting Ukraine through these extremely difficult times," said Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive. "Since the full-scale war began, Pipedrive and our dedicated employees have stood firmly with Ukraine. Beyond our employee-led initiatives and support campaigns, we're channeling our profits from Ukraine back into the community to ensure that locals receive the help they desperately need and can live as normal lives as possible."

Pipedrive will continue to offer its services at a 50% discount to all Ukrainian NGOs. Looking ahead, the company remains dedicated to providing ongoing support and intends to donate profits generated from Ukrainian customers directly to the people in Ukraine. Through its long-term partnership with UNITED24, Pipedrive will primarily focus on supporting educational projects, one of the key pillars of the company's ESG initiatives. This commitment includes reconstructing schools, establishing bomb shelters in educational institutions, and undertaking other vital humanitarian projects.

A year ago, Pipedrive donated $250,000 to UNITED24 for the reconstruction of the Velykokostromska School in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. This school and kindergarten, serving 250 students and acting as the village's cultural center, was destroyed by a Russian missile, leaving the community without its only educational facility.

Since the full-scale war began, Pipedrive has provided its employees unlimited volunteer days to support Ukraine and other initiatives. Pipedrive employees have actively supported The NAFO 69th Sniffing Brigade Freedom Convoy by serving as drivers and fundraisers. Founded by Pipedrive's co-founder Ragnar Sass, this charity initiative has successfully delivered nearly 600 vehicles and necessary equipment to the front lines in various parts of Ukraine.

UNITED24, Ukraine's official fundraising platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has achieved remarkable success, with almost a billion US dollars in donations from 110 countries in less than three years. These funds have been strategically allocated to support humanitarian and medical initiatives, aid in the reconstruction of Ukraine and contribute to defense and demining. 100% of the raised funds are directed to the National Bank of Ukraine's official accounts, addressing verified needs without incurring any operational fees. The activities of the platform's associated NGOs undergo rigorous auditing by Deloitte for transparency and accountability.

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the easy and effective sales CRM that drives small business growth. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 100,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and the US. The company is backed by majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, and DTCP. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250207265361/en/

Contacts:

Press contact:

press@pipedrive.com