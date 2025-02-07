WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortive Corporation (FTV) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $208.8 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $265.2 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fortive Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $406.3 million or $1.17 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.3% to $1.620 billion from $1.583 billion last year.Fortive Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $208.8 Mln. vs. $265.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.60 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $1.620 Bln vs. $1.583 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 - $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.48 - $1.51 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX