CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the monthly jobs data from the U.S. and a slew of corporate earnings swayed market sentiment in global markets. Markets anticipate the slow but steady cooling in the U.S. labor market to sway the Fed's monetary policy decisions.Wall Street Futures are directionless. European benchmarks are trading on a negative note. Asian markets finished trading on a mixed note.The Dollar extended gains. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices rallied in the backdrop of the U.S. move to impose fresh sanctions on Iran. Gold rallied ahead of jobs data release. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,768.50, up 0.05% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,083.10, down 0.01% Germany's DAX at 21,899.68, down 0.06% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,699.48, down 0.32% France's CAC 40 at 7,993.47, down 0.18% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,345.95, down 0.20% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,819.00, down 0.60% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,511.40, down 0.11% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,303.67, up 1.01% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,133.54, up 1.16%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0370, down 0.13% GBP/USD at 1.2447, up 0.08% USD/JPY at 152.10, up 0.50% AUD/USD at 0.6279, up 0.00% USD/CAD at 1.4338, up 0.20% Dollar Index at 107.84, up 0.14%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.438%, up 0.00% Germany at 2.3665%, down 0.32% France at 3.080%, down 0.23% U.K. at 4.5175%, up 0.70% Japan at 1.297%, down 0.61%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $74.86, up 0.77%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $71.18, up 0.81%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,892.61, up 0.55%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $97,722.54, down 0.97% Ethereum at $2,752.09, down 1.58% XRP at $2.41, down 0.93% Solana at $198.10, down 0.86% BNB at $583.34, up 0.87%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX