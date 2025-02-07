BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Talanx Group said it is expecting Group net income of 1.98 billion euros for fiscal 2024, based on consolidated unaudited figures, and has reached the 2024 earnings target that the company lifted in November 2024. This is compared to net income of 1.58 billion euros, prior year. Insurance revenue rose to 48.1 billion euros from 43.2 billion euros.The Group has confirmed its earnings target for the current year, 2025, of more than 2.1 billion euros, which it increased in November 2024. The company is planning to grow Group net income to more than 2.5 billion euros by 2027.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX