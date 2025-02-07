PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit declined sharply in December as exports logged a notable growth amid falling imports, data from the customs office showed on Friday.The trade gap decreased to EUR 3.9 billion from EUR 6.34 billion in November. In the same period last year, the trade deficit totalled EUR 6.57 billion.Exports grew 4.0 percent on a monthly basis, while imports dropped 0.8 percent in December.Year-on-year, exports increased 0.5 percent in December. By contrast, imports fell 1.3 percent.Another report from the Bank of France showed that the current account balance registered a surplus of EUR 2.4 billion after posting a deficit of EUR 1.2 billion in November.For the year 2024 as a whole, the current account balance showed a deficit of EUR 8.4 billion, after a deficit of EUR 28.6 billion in 2023.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX