Affluence Corporation Subsidiary OneMind Technologies and Mingothings Arabia to Showcase Smart City Innovations at LEAP 2025

Affluence Corporation (AFFU:OTC PINK) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary OneMind Technologies, a leader in Smart City and IoT technology platforms, will join forces with Mingothings Arabia to showcase cutting-edge AI-powered IoT solutions and Smart City innovations at LEAP 2025, the leading global tech event.

LEAP 2025

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

09 - 12 February 2025



"Our collaboration with Mingothings Arabia allows us to demonstrate how AI, real-time data processing, and IoT integration can drive urban transformation. Together, we are delivering scalable solutions for smarter, more connected cities," said Thierry Scozzesi, Chief Commercial Officer at OneMind Technologies.

LEAP 2025 is the world's most attended technology event, bringing together global tech leaders and innovators to shape the future of AI, IoT, and digital transformation.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies, based in Barcelona, Spain, is a recognized provider of IoT, Smart City, and Security Command and Control solutions. With its innovative OneMind platform, OMT enables cities and industries to optimize operations, enhance public safety, and support sustainable development. https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About Mingothings SLU

Mingothings is a trusted specialist in integrated IoT solutions and data analytics for smart cities and connected industries. With expertise in real-time data processing, sensor integration, and adaptable IoT platforms, Mingothings provides innovative solutions designed to maximize efficiency, sustainability, and operational performance in diverse IoT applications. https://www.mingothings.com/

