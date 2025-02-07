Listen now: https://sdwan.podbean.com/e/sd-wan-version-70-overview/

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2025) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or "the Company") announces the release of its second podcast featuring Global CEO Doug Childress and Vice President of Product and Development Josh Hicks. In this episode, they introduce Turnium's groundbreaking AI-powered, strategic initiative: the Intel-based Next Generation Universal Edge Device, a cutting-edge appliance that promises to revolutionize edge computing.

The Universal Edge Device incorporates advanced technologies such as AI-driven dynamic traffic steering and Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC), positioning Turnium at the forefront of innovation in SD-WAN and edge solutions.

During the podcast, Childress and Hicks reveal that the latest SD-WAN software (V7.x) has moved well beyond proof-of-concept stages and is undergoing commercial trials in key channel partners' labs. These trials have already demonstrated impressive data throughput improvements, achieving nearly 10x faster speeds on consumer chips and 13x faster on enterprise-grade chips compared to V6.x, with potential line-rate performance of up to 100Gbps. Additionally, the software's Management Server supports an unprecedented node density of over 100,000 nodes, setting a new benchmark for SD-WAN performance.

Key Features of the Next Generation Universal Edge Device Include:

Subscription-Based Appliance : Combines advanced routing, edge switching, and firewall services into one managed platform.

: Combines advanced routing, edge switching, and firewall services into one managed platform. Streamlined Management Interface : Enables quick and seamless addition of new products and services for channel partners.

: Enables quick and seamless addition of new products and services for channel partners. Biometric Authentication : Each device features fingerprint biometric identification linked to Turnium's zero-touch provisioning system.

: Each device features fingerprint biometric identification linked to Turnium's zero-touch provisioning system. Embedded Security: Includes a secure remote management agent that communicates with Turnium's global 24x7x365 Security Operations Centre (SOC).

This state-of-the-art device exemplifies Turnium's commitment to empowering its channel partners with innovative solutions that address their customers' evolving needs. The rollout of the Universal Edge Device marks another milestone in Turnium's mission to redefine the edge computing landscape.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TTGI) acquires companies that complement its Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) strategy, integrates them to generate efficiencies, and delivers their solutions through a global channel partner program to customers worldwide. TTGI's mission is to provide IT providers with a complete, white-labelled portfolio of business technology solutions, enabling them to quickly add new services in response to customer demand.

In essence, Turnium is building a TaaS platform that incorporates all the services, platforms, and capabilities that ISPs, MSPs, IT Providers, VoIP/UCaaS, CCaaS, or Cloud Providers might need. Additionally, Turnium provides deployment resources, hardware, delivery, support, and marketing and sales enablement to help channel partners go to market quickly and deliver exceptional quality.

Turnium delivers secure, cost-effective, uninterrupted, and scalable global IT solutions to its channel partners and their end-customers-ensuring that "We get IT done, right."

