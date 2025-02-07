Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Mines Blockchain Platform to Offer Counterparty Vetting Protocols and Enterprise KYC Frameworks

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (Pink Sheets:SILS) today announced it will launch its enterprise-grade private blockchain platform, leveraging Hyperledger Fabric or similar technology to deliver a secure ecosystem for asset tokenization with rigorous KYC/AML checks and permissioned access.

Public blockchains like Bitcoin operate as open networks where anyone can participate anonymously, while private chains like SILS' will restrict access to verified institutions that pass rigorous KYC/AML checks - ensuring compliance and reduced fraud risks.

SILS' proprietary ecosystem token, which remains exclusively within the SILS network, facilitates transactions solely among pre-vetted corporate partners and financial entities, which provides audit-ready transparency through permissioned node governance. This closed-loop system ensures that the SILS token operates within a controlled environment, enhancing security and regulatory compliance for institutional participants.

By leveraging blockchain's tamper-resistant record-keeping capabilities alongside institutional KYC frameworks, SILS will empower trusted counterparties to streamline compliance processes. This integration allows for the creation of reusable digital identities, significantly reducing onboarding costs by 30-50% while ensuring adherence to regulatory compliance and governance oversight requirements.

Sector-Specific Network Chains

Private blockchains are poised to transform institutional asset management, with 83% of enterprises prioritizing permissioned networks for real estate tokenization due to immutable title tracking and automated yield distribution via smart contracts.

In FinTech and healthcare, adoption is accelerating as private chains enable compliant fractionalization of revenue-generating assets (loan portfolios, medical equipment leases) while maintaining GDPR/HIPAA-grade data governance - a critical advantage driving projected 40% CAGR in regulated-sector blockchain deployments through 2027.

These are some of the core areas the company plans to target in 2025.

Assets into Private Blockchain

The company has begun the process of tokenizing assets within its blockchain ecosystem through its recent letter of intent with Aviation Unlimited, which brings decades of aviation expertise to tokenize high-value aircraft via NFTs for fractional ownership.

This acquisition will mark the first in SILS' pipeline of institutional-grade assets targeted for blockchain enablement, prioritizing sectors like aviation where verifiable revenue streams and physical collateral align with compliance-focused fractionalization strategies.

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC: SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

