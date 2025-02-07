Hyperscale Data, Inc.: Hyperscale Data Announces 19.2 Bitcoin Mined in January 2025

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc. ("Sentinum") mined approximately 19.2 Bitcoin in the month of January 2025, which were mined at the Company's data center in Michigan (the "Data Center"). The January monthly mining run rate of approximately $1.9 million in Bitcoin mining revenue is based upon a current Bitcoin price of approximately $97,000.

Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data, stated, "We are transitioning to becoming a provider of high-performance computing ("HPC") services powering AI solutions, which we believe holds greater promise in the foreseeable future, and we expect the transition will be completed at the end of September 2025. In the meantime, we remain confident in our mining operations and maintain our medium-term view on Bitcoin as an appreciating asset that supports the Company's overall capital allocation strategy. We also expect to bring Bitcoin mining machines back online at our Montana location by the end of March, which will bolster our mining activities. Assuming Bitcoin maintains its current price of approximately $97,000, and that the Company has fully transitioned the Data Center's existing power capacity of 30MW from self-mining of Bitcoin to HPC services in September of this year, we anticipate generating approximately $20 million in Bitcoin mining revenue in 2025. If our transition to HPC services is delayed, then we would realize additional revenue from our Bitcoin operations."

Hyperscale Data notes that all estimates and other projections are subject to the volatility in Bitcoin market price, the fluctuation in the mining difficulty level, the ability to build out and provide the necessary power for miners, and other factors that may impact the results of Bitcoin mining production or operations.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.hyperscaledata.com.

