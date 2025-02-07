BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES FEBRUARY EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY & DATA CENTRE MAGAZINES

The February editions of Technology and Data Centre Magazines include interviews with leading experts and executives from Green Mountain DC, Cognizant & Brightcove

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has launched the latest editions of Technology and Data Centre Magazines . These publications are highly regarded within the technology, and Cloud sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an in depth lead report on Pioneering a cloud-first future for enterprises. Speaking with Cognizant's SVP and Global Head of Cloud Infrastructure and Security practice, Sriram Kumaresan.

"Transitioning to the cloud requires a comprehensive strategy…" - Sriram Kumaresan.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from SAP, EY, Brightcove and more, along with the Top 10: Data Platforms.

Data Centre Magazine

This month's edition includes an extensive cover feature with Simon Blackburn, Managing Director from Green Mountain UK as he shares how their UK division is strategically positioning itself for immense growth in London's transformative data centre market.

"We're expanding our Romford campus by 30MW over two buildings. The first 14MW is currently under construction and will be ready in the second half of 2025" - Simon Blackburn.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Elea Data Centres, DAMAC Properties, Cognizant and more. Plus the Top 10: Data Centre Leaders.

You can visit Technology Magazine and Data Centre Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing tech & telco industry.

