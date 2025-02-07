Anzeige
Freitag, 07.02.2025
Die Zukunft ist jetzt: Wie die Robotik-Revolution den US-Aktienmarkt in den Schatten stellt
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
07.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,280 Euro
+0,010
+0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,54020:19
Dow Jones News
07.02.2025 18:34 Uhr
247 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Feb-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
7 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               7 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      188,087 
Highest price paid per share:         110.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          108.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.5845p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,188,422 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,188,422) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.5845p                    188,087

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
200              109.50          08:26:22         00321553691TRLO1     XLON 
70               109.50          08:29:53         00321557333TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.50          08:37:25         00321563629TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          08:38:48         00321564569TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          08:44:49         00321569771TRLO1     XLON 
1580              109.00          09:01:58         00321581646TRLO1     XLON 
181              109.50          09:01:58         00321581647TRLO1     XLON 
54               109.50          09:01:58         00321581648TRLO1     XLON 
614              109.50          09:01:58         00321581649TRLO1     XLON 
550              109.50          09:01:58         00321581650TRLO1     XLON 
360              109.00          09:07:57         00321585617TRLO1     XLON 
2100              109.00          09:08:15         00321585840TRLO1     XLON 
1927              109.00          09:08:15         00321585846TRLO1     XLON 
49               109.00          09:08:15         00321585847TRLO1     XLON 
394              109.00          09:08:15         00321585848TRLO1     XLON 
1300              109.00          09:08:15         00321585841TRLO1     XLON 
3734              109.00          09:08:15         00321585842TRLO1     XLON 
1892              109.00          09:08:15         00321585843TRLO1     XLON 
906              109.00          09:08:15         00321585844TRLO1     XLON 
1300              109.00          09:08:15         00321585845TRLO1     XLON 
1602              109.00          09:08:16         00321585852TRLO1     XLON 
2105              109.00          09:10:13         00321587109TRLO1     XLON 
2200              109.00          09:10:14         00321587114TRLO1     XLON 
1995              109.00          09:10:14         00321587119TRLO1     XLON 
344              109.00          09:10:14         00321587120TRLO1     XLON 
1273              109.00          09:10:14         00321587116TRLO1     XLON 
6773              109.00          09:10:14         00321587117TRLO1     XLON 
1745              109.00          09:10:15         00321587125TRLO1     XLON 
687              109.00          09:17:44         00321592099TRLO1     XLON 
868              109.00          09:17:44         00321592098TRLO1     XLON 
86               109.50          09:35:53         00321605005TRLO1     XLON 
600              109.50          09:35:53         00321605006TRLO1     XLON 
58               109.50          09:35:53         00321605007TRLO1     XLON 
762              109.50          09:44:00         00321609940TRLO1     XLON 
31               109.50          09:54:35         00321613963TRLO1     XLON 
715              109.50          09:54:35         00321613964TRLO1     XLON 
745              109.50          10:03:13         00321615238TRLO1     XLON 
759              109.50          10:12:00         00321615478TRLO1     XLON 
700              109.50          10:25:59         00321616184TRLO1     XLON 
45               109.50          10:25:59         00321616185TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.50          10:31:50         00321616435TRLO1     XLON 
346              109.50          10:31:50         00321616436TRLO1     XLON 
746              109.50          10:37:13         00321616636TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.50          10:43:33         00321616862TRLO1     XLON 
121              109.50          10:43:33         00321616863TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.50          10:50:23         00321617073TRLO1     XLON 
58               109.00          10:55:15         00321617332TRLO1     XLON 
420              109.00          10:55:15         00321617333TRLO1     XLON 
8330              109.00          10:55:15         00321617329TRLO1     XLON 
738              109.00          10:55:15         00321617330TRLO1     XLON 
318              109.00          10:55:15         00321617331TRLO1     XLON 
267              109.00          11:59:39         00321619405TRLO1     XLON 
744              109.00          11:59:39         00321619406TRLO1     XLON 
745              109.00          13:05:59         00321621410TRLO1     XLON 
318              109.00          13:05:59         00321621407TRLO1     XLON 
873              109.00          13:17:43         00321621625TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.50          13:30:38         00321622193TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.50          13:35:38         00321622744TRLO1     XLON 
809              109.50          13:35:38         00321622745TRLO1     XLON 
110              110.00          14:02:03         00321623714TRLO1     XLON 
1300              110.00          14:02:03         00321623715TRLO1     XLON 
824              110.00          14:02:04         00321623720TRLO1     XLON 
1410              110.00          14:02:04         00321623721TRLO1     XLON 
214              110.00          14:02:04         00321623722TRLO1     XLON 
90000             110.00          14:09:16         00321623961TRLO1     XLON 
8118              109.50          14:35:57         00321626725TRLO1     XLON 
457              109.50          14:35:57         00321626726TRLO1     XLON 
457              109.50          14:35:57         00321626727TRLO1     XLON 
2233              109.50          14:41:40         00321627033TRLO1     XLON 
1               109.50          14:41:40         00321627034TRLO1     XLON 
184              109.50          14:41:40         00321627035TRLO1     XLON 
354              109.50          14:41:40         00321627029TRLO1     XLON 
560              109.50          14:41:40         00321627036TRLO1     XLON 
87               109.50          14:41:40         00321627030TRLO1     XLON 
295              109.50          14:45:23         00321627252TRLO1     XLON 
1057              109.50          14:45:49         00321627267TRLO1     XLON 
286              109.50          14:50:16         00321627474TRLO1     XLON 
440              109.50          14:50:16         00321627473TRLO1     XLON 
1128              109.50          14:50:16         00321627475TRLO1     XLON 
75               109.50          14:50:20         00321627478TRLO1     XLON 
209              109.50          14:50:20         00321627479TRLO1     XLON 
1350              109.00          15:05:20         00321628267TRLO1     XLON 
139              109.00          15:05:20         00321628268TRLO1     XLON 
745              109.00          15:05:20         00321628269TRLO1     XLON 
272              109.00          15:05:20         00321628270TRLO1     XLON 
472              109.00          15:05:20         00321628271TRLO1     XLON 
745              109.00          15:05:20         00321628272TRLO1     XLON 
3763              108.50          15:16:59         00321628849TRLO1     XLON 
753              108.50          15:16:59         00321628850TRLO1     XLON 
400              109.50          15:30:03         00321629414TRLO1     XLON 
1500              109.50          15:32:02         00321629480TRLO1     XLON 
1000              109.50          15:32:22         00321629504TRLO1     XLON 
1380              109.50          15:42:27         00321630408TRLO1     XLON 
681              110.00          15:46:44         00321630796TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.00          15:46:53         00321630855TRLO1     XLON 
280              109.50          15:53:29         00321631342TRLO1     XLON 
2625              109.50          15:53:29         00321631343TRLO1     XLON 
67               109.50          15:53:29         00321631344TRLO1     XLON 
743              109.50          15:53:29         00321631345TRLO1     XLON 
742              109.50          15:53:29         00321631346TRLO1     XLON 
754              109.00          15:53:32         00321631349TRLO1     XLON 
740              108.50          16:00:00         00321631765TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375403 
EQS News ID:  2083391 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2083391&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 07, 2025 12:01 ET (17:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
