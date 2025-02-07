DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 07-Feb-2025 / 17:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 7 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 7 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 188,087 Highest price paid per share: 110.00p Lowest price paid per share: 108.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.5845p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 323,188,422 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (323,188,422) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 109.5845p 188,087

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 200 109.50 08:26:22 00321553691TRLO1 XLON 70 109.50 08:29:53 00321557333TRLO1 XLON 300 109.50 08:37:25 00321563629TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 08:38:48 00321564569TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 08:44:49 00321569771TRLO1 XLON 1580 109.00 09:01:58 00321581646TRLO1 XLON 181 109.50 09:01:58 00321581647TRLO1 XLON 54 109.50 09:01:58 00321581648TRLO1 XLON 614 109.50 09:01:58 00321581649TRLO1 XLON 550 109.50 09:01:58 00321581650TRLO1 XLON 360 109.00 09:07:57 00321585617TRLO1 XLON 2100 109.00 09:08:15 00321585840TRLO1 XLON 1927 109.00 09:08:15 00321585846TRLO1 XLON 49 109.00 09:08:15 00321585847TRLO1 XLON 394 109.00 09:08:15 00321585848TRLO1 XLON 1300 109.00 09:08:15 00321585841TRLO1 XLON 3734 109.00 09:08:15 00321585842TRLO1 XLON 1892 109.00 09:08:15 00321585843TRLO1 XLON 906 109.00 09:08:15 00321585844TRLO1 XLON 1300 109.00 09:08:15 00321585845TRLO1 XLON 1602 109.00 09:08:16 00321585852TRLO1 XLON 2105 109.00 09:10:13 00321587109TRLO1 XLON 2200 109.00 09:10:14 00321587114TRLO1 XLON 1995 109.00 09:10:14 00321587119TRLO1 XLON 344 109.00 09:10:14 00321587120TRLO1 XLON 1273 109.00 09:10:14 00321587116TRLO1 XLON 6773 109.00 09:10:14 00321587117TRLO1 XLON 1745 109.00 09:10:15 00321587125TRLO1 XLON 687 109.00 09:17:44 00321592099TRLO1 XLON 868 109.00 09:17:44 00321592098TRLO1 XLON 86 109.50 09:35:53 00321605005TRLO1 XLON 600 109.50 09:35:53 00321605006TRLO1 XLON 58 109.50 09:35:53 00321605007TRLO1 XLON 762 109.50 09:44:00 00321609940TRLO1 XLON 31 109.50 09:54:35 00321613963TRLO1 XLON 715 109.50 09:54:35 00321613964TRLO1 XLON 745 109.50 10:03:13 00321615238TRLO1 XLON 759 109.50 10:12:00 00321615478TRLO1 XLON 700 109.50 10:25:59 00321616184TRLO1 XLON 45 109.50 10:25:59 00321616185TRLO1 XLON 400 109.50 10:31:50 00321616435TRLO1 XLON 346 109.50 10:31:50 00321616436TRLO1 XLON 746 109.50 10:37:13 00321616636TRLO1 XLON 500 109.50 10:43:33 00321616862TRLO1 XLON 121 109.50 10:43:33 00321616863TRLO1 XLON 400 109.50 10:50:23 00321617073TRLO1 XLON 58 109.00 10:55:15 00321617332TRLO1 XLON 420 109.00 10:55:15 00321617333TRLO1 XLON 8330 109.00 10:55:15 00321617329TRLO1 XLON 738 109.00 10:55:15 00321617330TRLO1 XLON 318 109.00 10:55:15 00321617331TRLO1 XLON 267 109.00 11:59:39 00321619405TRLO1 XLON 744 109.00 11:59:39 00321619406TRLO1 XLON 745 109.00 13:05:59 00321621410TRLO1 XLON 318 109.00 13:05:59 00321621407TRLO1 XLON 873 109.00 13:17:43 00321621625TRLO1 XLON 300 109.50 13:30:38 00321622193TRLO1 XLON 500 109.50 13:35:38 00321622744TRLO1 XLON 809 109.50 13:35:38 00321622745TRLO1 XLON 110 110.00 14:02:03 00321623714TRLO1 XLON 1300 110.00 14:02:03 00321623715TRLO1 XLON 824 110.00 14:02:04 00321623720TRLO1 XLON 1410 110.00 14:02:04 00321623721TRLO1 XLON 214 110.00 14:02:04 00321623722TRLO1 XLON 90000 110.00 14:09:16 00321623961TRLO1 XLON 8118 109.50 14:35:57 00321626725TRLO1 XLON 457 109.50 14:35:57 00321626726TRLO1 XLON 457 109.50 14:35:57 00321626727TRLO1 XLON 2233 109.50 14:41:40 00321627033TRLO1 XLON 1 109.50 14:41:40 00321627034TRLO1 XLON 184 109.50 14:41:40 00321627035TRLO1 XLON 354 109.50 14:41:40 00321627029TRLO1 XLON 560 109.50 14:41:40 00321627036TRLO1 XLON 87 109.50 14:41:40 00321627030TRLO1 XLON 295 109.50 14:45:23 00321627252TRLO1 XLON 1057 109.50 14:45:49 00321627267TRLO1 XLON 286 109.50 14:50:16 00321627474TRLO1 XLON 440 109.50 14:50:16 00321627473TRLO1 XLON 1128 109.50 14:50:16 00321627475TRLO1 XLON 75 109.50 14:50:20 00321627478TRLO1 XLON 209 109.50 14:50:20 00321627479TRLO1 XLON 1350 109.00 15:05:20 00321628267TRLO1 XLON 139 109.00 15:05:20 00321628268TRLO1 XLON 745 109.00 15:05:20 00321628269TRLO1 XLON 272 109.00 15:05:20 00321628270TRLO1 XLON 472 109.00 15:05:20 00321628271TRLO1 XLON 745 109.00 15:05:20 00321628272TRLO1 XLON 3763 108.50 15:16:59 00321628849TRLO1 XLON 753 108.50 15:16:59 00321628850TRLO1 XLON 400 109.50 15:30:03 00321629414TRLO1 XLON 1500 109.50 15:32:02 00321629480TRLO1 XLON 1000 109.50 15:32:22 00321629504TRLO1 XLON 1380 109.50 15:42:27 00321630408TRLO1 XLON 681 110.00 15:46:44 00321630796TRLO1 XLON 200 110.00 15:46:53 00321630855TRLO1 XLON 280 109.50 15:53:29 00321631342TRLO1 XLON 2625 109.50 15:53:29 00321631343TRLO1 XLON 67 109.50 15:53:29 00321631344TRLO1 XLON 743 109.50 15:53:29 00321631345TRLO1 XLON 742 109.50 15:53:29 00321631346TRLO1 XLON 754 109.00 15:53:32 00321631349TRLO1 XLON 740 108.50 16:00:00 00321631765TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

