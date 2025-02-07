Marzzacco Niven & Associates: Attorney Rebecca L. Bailey Named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum

The Million Dollar Advocates Forum proudly announces that attorney Rebecca L. Bailey of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has been certified as a member of this distinguished group. Recognized as one of the most prestigious organizations of trial lawyers in the United States, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum limits its membership to attorneys who have achieved million-dollar verdicts, awards, or settlements.

Established in 1993, the organization includes approximately 7,800 members nationwide, representing fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers. Membership in the forum acknowledges exceptional skill and excellence in advocacy, offering members access to a national network of accomplished colleagues for professional referral and information exchange in significant cases. To qualify for membership, an attorney must have acted as lead counsel in a case that resulted in a verdict, award, or settlement of one million dollars or more.

Attorney Bailey's certification into the forum stems from her outstanding achievement in securing a $1.6 million settlement in a wrongful death case this past summer. Her dedication to her clients and her ability to deliver substantial results have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

In addition to this latest accolade, Bailey has been recognized as a "Rising Star" by Super Lawyers every year since 2019, a testament to her continued excellence in the legal field. She has also been an active member of the Dauphin County Bar Association's Board of Directors since 2022, further demonstrating her commitment to the legal community.

Bailey is an injury attorney at Marzzacco Niven & Associates , where she devotes her practice to helping clients navigate complex legal challenges. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Bailey dedicates her time to serving those in need. She actively volunteers for the Dauphin County Bar Association's Pro Bono programs, including initiatives like Wills for Heroes and Homeless Veterans Stand Down, which provide essential legal services to underserved populations.

This recognition underscores Attorney Bailey's unwavering commitment to excellence in legal advocacy and her dedication to making a meaningful impact in her community.

About the Million Dollar Advocates Forum Founded in 1993, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is a highly selective organization comprised of attorneys who have won million-dollar verdicts, settlements, or awards. Fewer than 1% of U.S. lawyers are members, making it one of the most exclusive legal groups in the nation. For more information, visit their website .

About Marzzacco Niven & Associates Marzzacco Niven & Associates is a leading personal injury law firm based in Pennsylvania, dedicated to providing compassionate and effective representation to clients facing challenging legal matters. Contact us today to schedule a free consultation!

