A recent global fund manager survey conducted by Bank of America, encompassing portfolio managers overseeing $600 billion in assets, has unveiled a compelling investment paradox. The analysis shows that investments most heavily overweighted by major portfolio managers in 2024 yielded returns of 13.5%, while underweighted positions significantly outperformed with returns of 16.7%. This striking disparity challenges conventional wisdom and suggests that following the crowd might not be the optimal investment strategy.

Strategic Outlook for 2025

Bank of America has identified several underappreciated asset classes that could offer above-average returns in the coming year. These include bonds, energy stocks, and companies in the commodities and utilities sectors. The analysis particularly highlights British equities and real estate investment trusts as currently underweighted by the majority of fund managers, potentially signaling overlooked opportunities in these sectors based on historical performance patterns.

