New to The Street Premieres Back-to-Back Episodes on Bloomberg: Episode 624 Aired Last Night, Episode 625 Airs Tonight at 6:30 PM EST as Sponsored Programming

About the Featured Companies

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD)

Modular Medical is a development-stage company focused on next-generation insulin pump technology to improve diabetes management. The company aims to make insulin delivery more affordable, accessible, and user-friendly through its innovative pump solutions. For more information, visit: www.modularmedical.com.

AtelierSong

AtelierSong is a premier interior architecture and design firm based in New York City, with a global footprint that includes Rome and other key locations. Founded by CEO Michelle Song, the company specializes in luxury design solutions that blend artistic vision with innovative architectural elements. For more information, visit: www.ateliersong.com.

About HPB (High Performance Battery):

High Performance Battery Technology GmbH is a young company specializing in the research and development of a new generation of batteries with outstanding properties. The HPB Solid-State Battery is characterized by its non-flammability, extreme durability, and significantly improved environmental properties - and is already ready for series production thanks to an innovative production process. High Performance Battery Technology GmbH, based in Bonn, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of High Performance Battery Holding AG, based in Teufen, Switzerland. Visit highperformancebattery.ch.

Iagon

Iagon is revolutionizing decentralized computing by leveraging blockchain and AI-driven cloud storage solutions. CEO Navjit Dhaliwal will share updates on the company's latest developments, including how Iagon is transforming the future of secure and scalable cloud storage. For more information, visit: www.iagon.com.

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team provides environmentally responsible solutions in waste management, forestry, and sustainable agriculture. The company is focused on innovative green technologies that support a circular economy, reducing waste while maximizing resource efficiency. For more information, visit: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com.

About New to The Street

For over 15 years, New to The Street has been a leading television business platform, providing insightful interviews with CEOs, industry experts, and innovators across various sectors. The show airs nationwide, bringing unparalleled visibility to companies through sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, earned media, and strategic social media amplification.

