LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced positive three-year (156-week) results for EYLEA HD (aflibercept) Injection 8 mg in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration or wAMD from an extension study of the Phase 3 PULSAR trial.Similar to the three-year results for the pivotal PHOTON trial in diabetic macular edema (DME), the longer-term wAMD data demonstrated the vast majority of EYLEA HD patients who entered the extension study sustained the visual gains and anatomic improvements achieved by the end of the second year, while also achieving substantially longer treatment intervals.In addition, patients who switched from EYLEA (aflibercept) Injection 2 mg to EYLEA HD at the beginning of the third year were also able to maintain vision and anatomic improvements through the end of the third year, but with longer dosing intervals and fewer injections.EYLEA HD, known as Eylea 8 mg in the European Union and Japan, is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Bayer AG. In the U.S., Regeneron maintains exclusive rights to EYLEA and EYLEA HD. Bayer has licensed the exclusive marketing rights outside of the U.S., where the companies share equally the profits from sales of EYLEA and EYLEA HD.