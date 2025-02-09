CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release December data for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 0.7 percent on month after sinking 3.4 percent in November.Japan will see December data for current account and January figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey. In November, the current account surplus was 3.353 trillion yen; in December, overall bank lending rose am annual 3.1 percent, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions saw a score of 49.9.Malaysia will release December numbers for unemployment; the jobless rate was 3.2 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX