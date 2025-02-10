TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.077 trillion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 17.8 percent on year.It was, however, shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.362 trillion yen and down from the 3.353 trillion yen surplus in November.Exports were down 0.9 percent on year at 9.473 trillion yen and imports dipped an annual 0.3 percent to 9.411 trillion yen for a surplus of 62.3 billion yen.The capital account saw a deficit of 18.4 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 2.429 trillion yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX