TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 635.707 trillion yen.That's unchanged from the December reading following a downward revision from 3.1 percent.Excluding trusts, lending was up an annual 3.3 percent at 557.569 trillion yen, while lending from trusts rose 0.9 percent on year to 78.138 trillion yen.Lending from foreign banks jumped 13.3 percent to 4.910 trillion yen, slowing from the 23.0 percent jump in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX