Retail Experience Destinations (RED) Selects Yardi Platform to Accelerate Business Growth

Retail specialist to utilise end-to-end asset management platform to digitise retail operations

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Experience Destinations (RED), a subsidiary of the Saudi-based real estate investment group AHC - AWJ, specialised in the management of regional and super-regional malls across the Kingdom, has chosen Yardi® as its technology partner. The signing ceremony took place at the RLC Global Forum at the Fairmont in Riyadh.

With Yardi's end-to-end, cloud-based software, RED can manage its malls from a single, integrated platform. By automating processes, the company can increase productivity and continue to deliver a superior customer experience whilst streamlining leasing, accounting, maintenance and reporting. Additionally, with Yardi's tenant self-service portal and app, RED can enhance convenience and accessibility for all customers to raise service requests, view lease documents, make payments and upload sales data online.

"Yardi aligns with our own goals for utilising cutting-edge technology that allows us to offer a world-class experience, maximising value for both property owners and shoppers alike," said Khaled Abuhamdeh, CEO at RED. "Yardi's end-to-end platform will help centralise our data and support us as we continue to grow and expand our retail offerings across KSA."

"We're excited to work with RED as they continue to grow across the Kingdom," expressed Said Haider, Senior Director for Yardi. "Yardi provides a scalable solution which will allow RED to further strategise for future growth and evolving requirements. We look forward to working with RED and helping the company reach its goals."

See how you can optimise your retail management with an end-to-end cloud solution.

About Retail Experience Destinations

Established in 2023 as a subsidiary of the Saudi-based real estate investment group AHC - AWJ, Retail Experience Destinations (RED) is a retail operations and management company specialised in the management of regional and super-regional malls. For more information, visit redmalls.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.ae.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615455/Yardi_RED.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2615456/Yardi_RED_Riyadh.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447766/5157015/Yardi_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/retail-experience-destinations-red-selects-yardi-platform-to-accelerate-business-growth-302371431.html