CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The U.S. dollar rose to 6-day highs of 1.0299 against the euro and 0.9123 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.0327 and 0.9094, respectively.Against the pound and the yen, the greenback edged up to 1.2380 and 152.20 from last week's closing quotes of 1.2409 and 151.40, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to a 5-day high of 0.6252, a 6-day high of 0.5638 and a 4-day high of 1.4358 from last week's closing quotes of 0.6271, 0.5660 and 1.4294, respectively.If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.01 against the euro, 0.92 against the franc, 1.21 against the pound, 157.00 against the yen, 0.60 against the aussie, 0.55 against the kiwi and 1.48 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX