BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Investor sentiment survey data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland publishes industrial production and new orders for December.At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway is slated to issue consumer and producer prices for January. In the meantime, household consumption and industrial production figures are due from Sweden.Also, industrial production and unemployment reports are due from Turkey.At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The sentiment index is expected to rise to -16.4 in February from -17.7 in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX