Operational and Strategic Highlights
Profitability
Financial Highlights and Progress
Modestas Sudnius, the CEO of Eleving Group
"2024 has been remarkably successful for Eleving Group both in terms of operational achievements and in laying the foundation for future growth. A standout milestone was our IPO in October, which met our fundraising targets and became the largest in Nasdaq Riga's history and one of the largest IPOs in the Baltics ever carried out by a privately held company. This achievement reinforced our capital market position and provided additional resources to support our strategic goals.
Building on the momentum gained in 2023, we continued delivering outstanding business results also in 2024. Yet again, we hit new records in all key financial metrics and further improved the Group's profitability, demonstrating the efficiency and maturity of our operations.
Our business grew in most of our markets, with the highest increase in the volume of portfolio achieved in Romania and Uganda on the vehicle finance side and in Albania-in consumer finance. Also, our newest Sub-Saharan consumer financing markets delivered impressive growth. The success can mainly be attributed to higher issuance levels, accelerated digitization initiatives across our matured markets, and seamless and continuous integration of the Sub-Saharan markets into the Group's processes, highlighting our ability to optimize and scale operations within our current markets.
At the same time, we remain focused on portfolio quality as our key pillar of sustainable growth. Portfolio growth is achieved alongside high underwriting standards, as impairment expenses have been kept under control over 2024. Our disciplined risk management approach on a year-on-year basis is evident in the net NPL ratio improvements-from 7.5% to 6.1% in vehicle finance and from 4.5% to 4.3% in consumer finance. These results reflect our ability to drive growth while maintaining financial stability.
Additionally, we have successfully minimized foreign exchange volatility risks. This resilience is a direct result of increased borrowings in local currencies and our proactive and strategic hedging approach, particularly in markets with historically volatile currency movements.
Looking ahead, we remain committed to accelerating growth through three core pillars-deepening our presence in the existing markets, expanding our product portfolio, and exploring new geographies. Our ultimate business goal remains unchanged-to nearly double the business within the next three years. To support these ambitious business growth objectives, we are preparing for a debt fundraising round in the Baltics and broader Europe this year. With our strong financial performance, disciplined strategy, and proven execution capabilities, we are well-positioned to seize future opportunities and reinforce Eleving Group's leadership in the industry."
Maris Kreics, the CFO of Eleving Group
"Eleving Group continued its strong financial performance in 2024, achieving steady growth across all key indicators. The adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 90.0 mln, reflecting a 16% increase compared to the same period last year, while the adjusted net profit increased to EUR 32.2 mln, a significant 31% improvement year-over-year. During Q4, the Group's net portfolio expanded to EUR 371.6 mln, reflecting a 16.0% increase from EUR 320.3 mln at the end of 2023. Since 2016, the Group has maintained an average annual net portfolio growth of 25%, solidifying its position as a high-growth financial services provider. This performance was also recognized by the Financial Times, which ranked Eleving Group as the 41st fastest-growing company in Europe over the past decade-the highest-ranked company from the Baltics.
The Group maintained a steady revenue stream from its core business segments, reaching EUR 217.0 mln-a rise of 14.6% from the previous year. The traditional vehicle financing segment contributed EUR 73.5 mln, the flexible and subscription-based products generated EUR 47.9 mln, and the consumer lending segment recorded EUR 95.6 mln in revenue.
At the same time, prudent debt and capital management helped optimize financing costs. The Group expects further improvement in this area in 2025, driven by the retirement of subordinated bonds and the repayment of the most expensive outstanding Mintos loans. This should result in substantial savings in the annual debt costs for the Group.
The Group remained active in its local notes program, particularly in Kenya and Botswana, where we secured funding mainly in local currencies. In Q4 alone, outstanding local notes increased by over EUR 6 mln in Kenya, and EUR 2 mln funding was secured in Botswana, as a result further mitigating potential FX risks.
Also, Eleving Group's equity position continued to grow in strength, reaching EUR 108.2 million at the end of 2024. The capitalization ratio, which reflects the ratio of equity to the net loan portfolio, improved to 29.3%, enhancing the Group's ability to raise funds in debt markets and potentially securing more favorable borrowing conditions in the future.
To conclude, in Q4 of 2024, we saw one of the most significant events in the Group's history-the completion of an IPO, which resulted in EUR 29.0 mln attracted to the equity. With the proceeds from the IPO, Eleving Group is well-positioned for the next growth phase.
Additionally, three equity research firms-LHV Pank AS, Signet Bank AS, and Warburg Research GmbH-have initiated coverage of Eleving Group, assigning a target share price range of EUR 1.88-2.50, implying a potential upside in the share price of the company."
Eleving Group
About Eleving Group
Eleving Group has driven innovation in financial technology around the world since its foundation in Latvia in 2012. As of today, the group operates in 16 markets and 3 continents, encouraging financial inclusion and upward social mobility in underserved communities around the globe. Eleving Group has developed a multi-brand portfolio for its vehicle and consumer finance business lines, with around 2/3 of the portfolio comprising secured vehicle loans and mobility products, with Mogo as the leading brand, and around 1/3 of the portfolio including unsecured consumer finance products. Currently, 53% of the group's portfolio is located in Europe, 34% in Africa, and 13% in the rest of the world.
The Group's historical customer base exceeds 1.3 million customers worldwide, while the total volume of loans issued is nearing EUR 2.0 billion. With headquarters in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia and a governance structure in Luxembourg, the Group ensures efficient and transparent business management, powered at the operational level by over 2,790 employees. For two consecutive years, the Group was listed among Europe's 1000 fastest-growing companies, compiled by the Financial Times in 2020 and 2021, while in 2024, Eleving Group was ranked as the 41st fastest-growing European company in the last decade in 'Europe's Long-Term Growth Champions 2025' research by Financial Times and Statista.
Read more: www.eleving.com
