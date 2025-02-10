Molten Ventures Plc: Transactions in Own Shares -2

DJ Molten Ventures Plc: Transactions in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: Transactions in Own Shares 10-Feb-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 7 February 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 21 January 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 334.50p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 329.50p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 332.3531p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 3,103,159 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 185,943,291.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/02/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 332.3531p

Individual transactions

Transaction Number of ordinary shares price Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased Time) number venue (pence per share) 437 334.00 08:16:51 00073534992TRLO0 XLON 697 334.00 08:16:51 00073534991TRLO0 XLON 72 332.50 08:19:02 00073535141TRLO0 XLON 114 332.50 08:19:10 00073535159TRLO0 XLON 51 332.50 08:19:10 00073535158TRLO0 XLON 36 332.50 08:19:10 00073535157TRLO0 XLON 250 332.00 08:20:11 00073535191TRLO0 XLON 250 332.00 08:20:11 00073535190TRLO0 XLON 465 332.00 08:20:11 00073535192TRLO0 XLON 196 332.00 08:20:11 00073535193TRLO0 XLON 374 331.50 08:35:00 00073535667TRLO0 XLON 500 331.50 08:35:00 00073535666TRLO0 XLON 249 331.50 08:35:00 00073535665TRLO0 XLON 864 331.00 08:36:08 00073535709TRLO0 XLON 113 331.00 08:36:08 00073535708TRLO0 XLON 34 329.50 08:37:48 00073535745TRLO0 XLON 929 329.50 08:45:32 00073536085TRLO0 XLON 117 330.00 08:45:32 00073536088TRLO0 XLON 72 330.00 08:45:32 00073536087TRLO0 XLON 242 330.00 08:45:32 00073536086TRLO0 XLON 229 331.00 09:00:10 00073536653TRLO0 XLON 512 331.00 09:00:10 00073536654TRLO0 XLON 171 331.00 09:00:16 00073536657TRLO0 XLON 129 331.00 09:00:50 00073536708TRLO0 XLON 972 330.50 09:01:47 00073536729TRLO0 XLON 64 330.50 09:01:47 00073536728TRLO0 XLON 153 330.00 09:01:57 00073536751TRLO0 XLON 799 330.00 09:02:19 00073536764TRLO0 XLON 400 331.50 09:31:19 00073538270TRLO0 XLON 571 331.50 09:31:19 00073538271TRLO0 XLON 882 331.00 09:34:02 00073538330TRLO0 XLON 136 331.00 09:34:02 00073538329TRLO0 XLON 964 332.00 09:58:35 00073538915TRLO0 XLON 488 332.00 10:12:57 00073539347TRLO0 XLON 183 332.00 10:12:57 00073539346TRLO0 XLON 295 332.00 10:12:57 00073539345TRLO0 XLON 921 332.00 10:16:36 00073539462TRLO0 XLON 200 331.50 10:32:35 00073539816TRLO0 XLON 357 331.50 10:32:35 00073539818TRLO0 XLON 357 331.50 10:32:35 00073539817TRLO0 XLON 333 332.00 10:32:35 00073539822TRLO0 XLON 100 332.00 10:32:35 00073539821TRLO0 XLON 52 332.00 10:32:35 00073539820TRLO0 XLON 1300 332.00 10:32:35 00073539819TRLO0 XLON 791 331.50 10:59:55 00073540458TRLO0 XLON 159 331.50 11:05:40 00073540631TRLO0 XLON 1061 333.50 11:41:01 00073541936TRLO0 XLON 800 333.00 11:41:14 00073541940TRLO0 XLON 137 333.00 11:57:24 00073542455TRLO0 XLON 1035 333.00 11:58:41 00073542496TRLO0 XLON 386 332.50 11:58:50 00073542523TRLO0 XLON 93 332.50 12:00:00 00073542580TRLO0 XLON 613 334.00 13:05:59 00073544474TRLO0 XLON 310 334.00 13:05:59 00073544473TRLO0 XLON 700 334.00 13:05:59 00073544472TRLO0 XLON 785 334.00 13:05:59 00073544477TRLO0 XLON 288 334.00 13:05:59 00073544476TRLO0 XLON 315 334.00 13:05:59 00073544475TRLO0 XLON 86 334.00 13:29:27 00073545190TRLO0 XLON 18 334.00 13:29:29 00073545201TRLO0 XLON 774 334.00 13:31:55 00073545431TRLO0 XLON 191 334.00 13:31:55 00073545430TRLO0 XLON 909 334.00 13:31:55 00073545429TRLO0 XLON 387 334.00 13:45:06 00073546051TRLO0 XLON 389 334.00 13:46:07 00073546088TRLO0 XLON 500 334.00 13:46:07 00073546087TRLO0 XLON 161 334.00 13:46:07 00073546086TRLO0 XLON

639 334.00 13:46:07 00073546085TRLO0 XLON 263 334.00 14:01:59 00073546566TRLO0 XLON 250 334.00 14:01:59 00073546565TRLO0 XLON 500 334.00 14:01:59 00073546564TRLO0 XLON 63 333.50 14:04:38 00073546658TRLO0 XLON 86 333.50 14:04:38 00073546657TRLO0 XLON 1121 333.50 14:11:03 00073546825TRLO0 XLON 436 333.00 14:11:06 00073546828TRLO0 XLON 500 333.00 14:11:06 00073546827TRLO0 XLON 250 333.50 14:31:28 00073547648TRLO0 XLON 268 333.50 14:31:28 00073547647TRLO0 XLON 1127 333.50 14:31:28 00073547646TRLO0 XLON 881 334.00 14:41:29 00073548306TRLO0 XLON 122 334.00 14:41:29 00073548305TRLO0 XLON 926 334.00 14:41:29 00073548304TRLO0 XLON 1091 334.50 15:00:05 00073549089TRLO0 XLON 705 334.50 15:00:05 00073549088TRLO0 XLON 166 333.50 15:02:05 00073549273TRLO0 XLON 750 333.50 15:02:05 00073549272TRLO0 XLON 210 333.50 15:02:05 00073549271TRLO0 XLON 1738 332.50 15:05:01 00073549671TRLO0 XLON 638 332.50 15:05:01 00073549672TRLO0 XLON 382 332.50 15:05:01 00073549673TRLO0 XLON 1119 330.00 15:13:19 00073550381TRLO0 XLON 1123 330.50 15:13:19 00073550382TRLO0 XLON 20 330.50 15:22:28 00073551083TRLO0 XLON 2014 332.50 15:37:55 00073551982TRLO0 XLON 991 333.00 15:37:55 00073551983TRLO0 XLON 1028 330.50 15:53:19 00073552742TRLO0 XLON 559 330.50 15:53:19 00073552744TRLO0 XLON 430 330.50 15:53:19 00073552743TRLO0 XLON 1007 330.00 16:01:24 00073553682TRLO0 XLON 1079 329.50 16:10:43 00073554353TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

