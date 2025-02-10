BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) reported unaudited consolidated net revenues for January 2025. Net revenues were NT$49.44 billion compared to NT$47.39 billion, a year ago, an increase of 4.3%. ATM net revenues were NT$28.14 billion, compared to NT$24.89 billion, up 13.0% from last year.ASE Technology Holding Co. also reported that, on a sequential basis, net revenues were down 6.5% for the month of January 2025. ATM net revenues were also down 5.8% from prior month.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX