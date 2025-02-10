AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output continued its downward trend in the final month of 2024, and the pace of decline was the steepest in six months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.Industrial production dropped 4.4 percent year-on-year in December, much faster than the 0.1 percent decrease in November.Moreover, this was the steepest fall since June last year, when production had fallen 5.0 percent. Production has been falling since July 2023.Among sectors, the transport equipment industry recorded the largest decline, while the production of repair and installation of machinery recorded the largest increase.On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased by 1.0 percent in December.Manufacturers in the industry were just as negative in January as in December, as they were less negative about their order portfolio but also less positive about expected activity and more negative about stocks of finished products.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX