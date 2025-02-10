BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's trade deficit in December increased from the same month last year, as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.The trade deficit rose to EUR 381 million in December from EUR 271 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade gap was EUR 201 million.Exports were 2.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in December, after a 3.0 percent rise in November.Imports surged 9.0 percent from last year, much faster than the 2.0 percent growth in the previous month.The main commodities imported were transport equipment, electrical equipment, and agricultural products and food preparations, the agency said. The largest imports were registered from Latvia, Finland and Germany.During the year 2024, exports declined 4.0 percent compared with 2023, and imports dropped by 2.0 percent. As a result, the trade deficit of the country rose to EUR 3.3 billion from 3.03 billion a year ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX