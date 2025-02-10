WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices bounced back on Monday after three consecutive weekly declines on concerns about a global trade war.Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.7 percent to $75.15 a barrel in European trade, while WTI crude futures were up 0.6 percent at $71.43.Both contracts fell around 2 percent last week amid concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies could dampen global economic growth and energy demand.Today's uptick in prices comes amid signs of increasing sanctions and potential disruptions to Russian and Iranian oil flows.Investors fretted about potential tightening of global supply following new U.S. sanctions on Iran's crude exports, targeting individuals and tankers transporting oil to China.However, overall gains were capped in the wake of a stronger dollar and amid Trump's new tariff announcement on all steel and aluminum imports.'Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25 percent tariff,' he told reporters Sunday. When asked about aluminum, he responded, 'aluminum, too' will be subject to the trade penalties.Trump also reaffirmed that he would announce 'reciprocal tariffs' - 'probably Tuesday or Wednesday' on products in cases where another country has levied duties on U.S. goods.'If they are charging us 130 percent and we're charging them nothing, it's not going to stay that way,' he told reporters.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX