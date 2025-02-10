CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The yen fell to a 4-day low of 152.54 against the U.S. dollar, from an early high of 151.63.Against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen slipped to 156.45, 187.99 and 166.58 from early highs of 156.45, 187.99 and 166.58, respectively.Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen dropped to 95.68, 86.23 and 106.45 from early highs of 94.97, 85.69 and 105.82, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 157.00 against the greenback, 162.00 against the euro, 194.00 against the pound, 172.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX