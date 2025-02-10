NCC AB: Interim report for the fourth quarter and January-December 2024

Very strong earnings and cash flow

"Through a strong conclusion to the year, with several successful property sales and very good underlying operating profit, we achieved our financial target", says Tomas Carlsson, President and CEO at NCC.

Higher operating profit in both the fourth quarter and full-year 2024, driven primarily by property sales in Property Development, but also as a result of improved operating profit in Industry and Building Nordics.

Record-strong cash flow driven by property sales, a strong operating profit and positive changes in working capital.

Stable level of orders received for the full year.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 16.1, in line with the financial target of SEK 16.

The Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of SEK 9.00 (8.00) per share for 2024, plus an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 per share.

In 2025, NCC initiates a strategic review of NCC Industry business area.

Fourth quarter of 2024

Orders received amounted to SEK 13,449 M (16,159)

Net sales totaled SEK 20,323 M (15,592)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 844 M (358)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 779 M (354)

Profit after tax was SEK 721 M (392)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 7.4 (4.0)

January-December 2024 period

Orders received amounted to SEK 54,730 M (56,819)

Net sales totaled SEK 61,609 M (56,932)

Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,032 M (1,802)

Profit after financial items totaled SEK 1,863 M (1,803)

Profit after tax was SEK 1,571 M (1,573)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK 16.1 (16.1)



Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report at a webcast and teleconference today, February 10, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (CET). The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08:00 a.m. CET.



About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.