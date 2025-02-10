HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the seventh successive month in December, though at a slower pace compared to November amid weaker chemical industry output, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.Industrial output rose 1.6 percent year-over-year in December, following a 2.2 percent growth in November.Among the main industries, utility output grew by 4.3 percent annually in December, and the electrical and electronics industry showed an expansion of 3.2 percent.Meanwhile, production in the chemical industry plunged 10.0 percent, which largely drove the overall slowdown in the industrial production growth. Mining and quarrying production also contracted 4.6 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 1.7 percent, in contrast to a 0.7 percent rise in November.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX