MainStreetChamber Holdings Inc.: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Seeks Community Leaders and Entrepreneurs to Launch Local Chapters for MainStreetChamber of Commerce

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is actively seeking community leaders and entrepreneurs to establish local chapters of the MainStreetChamber of Commerce in metropolitan areas nationwide. This initiative is designed to empower local business communities, drive economic growth, and provide a unique opportunity for business professionals to build significant income while supporting small businesses.

As a Chapter President, individuals will lead a local chapter of MainStreetChamber of Commerce and work in partnership with MSCH and kathy ireland® to promote and sell kathy ireland® laundromats, kathy ireland® Furniture stores, moving companies, and business services, while also offering free memberships to local business owners. Chapter Presidents will also be able to provide solutions such as irelandPAY, kathy ireland® Business Services, and insurance options - earning substantial commissions, bonuses, and stock options in the process.

"This is a unique opportunity for business leaders to establish a MainStreetChamber of Commerce local chapter at zero cost while making a tangible impact on their community's economic success," said MainStreetChamber Holdings' Chairman and CEO, Larry Kozin. "We are looking for experienced professionals who are eager to support and grow their local business community while also generating significant personal wealth."

MainStreetChamber Holdings is accepting resumes from business professionals who are interested in launching a local chapter in metro areas across the country. Interested candidates can apply by submitting their resume to info@MSCH.com.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

MainStreetChamber Holdings is committed to fostering local economic growth by expanding the MainStreetChamber of Commerce across communities nationwide. Through strategic partnerships and innovative business solutions, MSCH empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses with access to profitable opportunities, essential financial services, and resources to drive sustainable success.

Company Contact:

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

Tel: (877) 594-7277

info@msch.com

For media inquiries:

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

Tel: (310) 246-4600

Rona@GuttmanPR.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire