MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has proclaimed February 9 as Gulf of America Day. He called upon public officials and the people of the nation to observe this day with 'appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities.'On January 20, Trump had signed an Executive Order to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.The re-designated area covers the U.S. Continental Shelf area bounded on the northeast, north, and northwest by the State of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida and extending to the seaward boundary with Mexico and Cuba.''I took this action in part because, as stated in that Order, 'the area formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico has long been an integral asset to our once burgeoning Nation and has remained an indelible part of America,' Trump said in the order.Sunday, Trump made his first visit to the Gulf of America since its renaming. 'As my Administration restores American pride in the history of American greatness, it is fitting and appropriate for our great Nation to come together and commemorate this momentous occasion and the renaming of the Gulf of America,' he said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX