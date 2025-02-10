Announcing the 2025 Columbus Consumer Choice Award Winners

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Columbus region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Columbus Consumer Choice Award Winners.
COLUMBUS WINNERS
Able Roofing
Category: ROOFING
www.ableroof.com
Absolute Hearing Solutions
Category: HEARING SERVICES
www.absolutehearingsolutions.com
Acloche
Category: EMPLOYMENT AGENCY
www.acloche.com
APCO | The Architectural Products Company
Category: EXTERIOR HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTORS
www.apco.com
Atlas Butler
Category: AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR
www.atlasbutler.com
Auto Glass Discounters
Category: AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR
www.autoglassrepair-columbusoh.com
Body Pure Pilates
Category: PILATES STUDIO
www.bodypurepilates.com
Breck's Paving
Category: PAVING CONTRACTOR
www.breckspaving.com
Capital Towing and Recovery
Category: TOWING SERVICES
www.capitaltowing.com
Carriage Court Senior Living
Category: RETIREMENT RESIDENCES
www.carriagecourthilliard.com
EZ Integration
Category: HOME AUTOMATION
www.ezhomeautomationdublinoh.com
Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC
Category: TRANSLATORS & INTERPRETERS
www.farhatai.com
Habitation Investigation Home Inspections
Category: HOME INSPECTION
www.homeinspectionsinohio.com
ImproveIt Home Remodeling
Category: HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTORS
www.improveitusa.com
Levi's 4 Floors
Category: CARPET & FLOORING RETAILER
www.levis4floors.com
Prime Cleaning LLC
Category: HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES
www.primecleaning.co
Swan Manufacturing
Category: SHOWER DOORS & ENCLOSURES
www.swan-mfg.com
Learn more about 2025 Columbus Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Consumer Choice Award
1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario
M4G 3C2
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
