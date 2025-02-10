Announcing the 2025 Columbus Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Columbus region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Columbus Consumer Choice Award Winners.

COLUMBUS WINNERS

Able Roofing

Category: ROOFING

www.ableroof.com

Absolute Hearing Solutions

Category: HEARING SERVICES

www.absolutehearingsolutions.com

Acloche

Category: EMPLOYMENT AGENCY

www.acloche.com

APCO | The Architectural Products Company

Category: EXTERIOR HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTORS

www.apco.com

Atlas Butler

Category: AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.atlasbutler.com

Auto Glass Discounters

Category: AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR

www.autoglassrepair-columbusoh.com

Body Pure Pilates

Category: PILATES STUDIO

www.bodypurepilates.com

Breck's Paving

Category: PAVING CONTRACTOR

www.breckspaving.com

Capital Towing and Recovery

Category: TOWING SERVICES

www.capitaltowing.com

Carriage Court Senior Living

Category: RETIREMENT RESIDENCES

www.carriagecourthilliard.com

EZ Integration

Category: HOME AUTOMATION

www.ezhomeautomationdublinoh.com

Farhat Advanced Interpreting, LLC

Category: TRANSLATORS & INTERPRETERS

www.farhatai.com

Habitation Investigation Home Inspections

Category: HOME INSPECTION

www.homeinspectionsinohio.com

ImproveIt Home Remodeling

Category: HOME IMPROVEMENT CONTRACTORS

www.improveitusa.com

Levi's 4 Floors

Category: CARPET & FLOORING RETAILER

www.levis4floors.com

Prime Cleaning LLC

Category: HOUSE CLEANING SERVICES

www.primecleaning.co

Swan Manufacturing

Category: SHOWER DOORS & ENCLOSURES

www.swan-mfg.com

Learn more about 2025 Columbus Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

